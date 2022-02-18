AMC-ASCDCL undertakes 'Place Making' project

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) have jointly undertaken the task of beautifying the stretch extended from Sillekhana Chowk to Savarkar

Chowk. The beautification will be done through waste material.

Under an initiative dubbed as 'Place Making', the AMC and ASCDCL will develop a beautiful garden. It will have amusement items for kids, benches for the visitors to sit and relax and the place will be covered by beautiful trees. The trees will be planted in the divider as well as on both sides of the road. The initiative to facelift the area aims at providing a place for the children staying in the nearby localities to plan and enjoy. Earlier, the footpath on this road was covered under garbage and filth, apart from the tieing of cattle.

The AMC and ASCDCL officials cleaned up the area on Thursday, started levelling works on Friday. The AMC will be fixing paver blocks on this stretch. Under the supervision of the deputy municipal commissioner Saurabh Joshi and the

garden superintendent Vijay Patil, the ward officer Prakash Athawale, sanitary inspector Sachin Misal, Vishal Kharat, Nagrik Mitra Pathak's chief Pramod Jadhav, junior engineer Gopikishan Chandak and ASCDCL team is working on the

task.