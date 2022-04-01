AMC clerk in ACB trap

Aurangabad, April 1:

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has caught red-handed a junior clerk, from Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s Ward B office, while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500 and liquor bottle from a property-owner against reduction in the property tax amount. The trap was laid on the campus of the office on March 31 evening. The name of accused is Prabhu Laxman Chavan (52, resident of Sultanpur in Khuldabad).

ACB sources said, the complainant Vithal Gajanan Dabhade stays at Sambhaji Colony in Cidco N-6 Sector. On receiving property tax notice from Ward B office, Dabhade contacted Chavan and requested him to reduce the exorbitant tax amount. The clerk demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000. Dabhade was in no mood to grease the palm of Chavan. As a result, he lodged the complaint with ACB. The demand of bribe was verified in front of panch on March 30. Later on, the complainant paid

Rs 1,500 in cash and Chavan asked him to pay remaining amount and the liquor bottle on March 31.

The deputy superintendent Dilip Sable and team comprising Bhimraj Jivade, Digambar Pathak, Sainath Todkar and Changdev Bagul laid a trap in the campus of ward office and caught him red-handed while accepting cash and liquor bottle from the complainant.

A case has been registered against him at Cidco police station. Further investigation is on by police.