AMC completes re-survey of each prabhags through spot inspection

Aurangabad, June 25:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation AMC) has claimed of completing a special survey to verify the claims and objections made by the citizens on the delimitation of wards, forming of new prabhags, and their boundaries, through spot inspection.

As reported earlier, the rough draft was published by AMC on June 2 and the AMC’s election branch received 324 objections and comments till the last date (June 16). Later on, the State Election Commission (SEC) ordered a hearing upon these objections on June 22 at Maulana Azad Research Centre. The panel of the hearing was led by the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (Pune) Shravan Hardikar. Meanwhile, Hardikar, on Wednesday, had instructed the AMC officials to conduct a spot survey again and mention the landmarks in all prabhags.

· Accordingly, the AMC’s election branch officers and personnel conducted a re-survey in three days and the report will be forwarded to Hardikar by Monday. Later on, Hardikar will submit his report to SEC, said the sources.