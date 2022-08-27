AMC conducts testing of 3-in-1 jetting machine

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The mechanical section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today arranged the performance testing of the three-in-one suction-cum-jetting machine, before the municipal commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, in the Prozone Mall area. The state-of-the-art machines help remove choke-ups from the drainage chambers and pipelines.

The AMC receives many complaints relating to the choking up of drainage chambers or pipelines from different parts of the city. Presently, the AMC deploy labourers to remove the choke-ups. Now, the AMC hopes to settle grievances through modern machines.

The testing of the machine was done by attending to a complaint of drainage line choke-up in a bylane, opposite Prozone Mall, in the jurisdiction of Zone Number 7. The municipal commissioner was present and witnessed the whole procedure and expressed satisfaction over the machine’s performance.

Manufactured by a Pune-based company, the machine helps in removing debris from the drainage chamber and removing silt, plastic, garbage or other kinds of blockages from the pipeline. There are three types of facilities in the suction-cum-jetting machine.

The city engineer S D Panzade, Head - Solid waste Management and deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, executive engineer (mechanical section) D K Pandit, executive engineer Bhagwat Phad, mechanical section’s Amol Kulkarni, Sachin Waikar and ward engineer Waghmare were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the mechanical section hinted at the AMC’s plan of buying these machines in future.