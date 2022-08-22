AMC cuts 227 illegal water connections from areas around Milind College

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

The special squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today disconnected as many as 227 illegal water connections from the areas in the vicinity of Milind College (near Cantonment).

The illegal connections were taken from the main pipeline (on both sides of the road passing from Cantonment to Milind College. The civic officials and members were shocked to see illegal connections after every small gap in these main pipelines. Initially, the residents opposed the action, but the timely intervention of police helped the squad to disconnect hundreds of illegal connections till the evening.

As reported earlier, the High Court has directed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to disconnect the illegal connections. Accordingly, the civic administration constituted three squads to implement the drive aggressively. Today, the special squad led by AMC’s chief accounts officer (CAO) Santosh Wahule visited and surveyed the main pipeline passing through the road adjacent to the Milind College. The supply of water to the residents of Laxmi Colony is made through this pipeline. It may be noted that there were complaints that Laxmi Colony residents were not getting water in their taps. The squad dug a trench where the pipeline is laid down to detect the illegal connections. The officials found the residents staying in Shantipura and surrounding localities have taken illegal connections in large numbers.

Earlier, the AMC squad detected 100 illegal connections. On further digging of trench and action, the residents started opposing the AMC squad. The civic team tried to convince them but was in vain. Hence the Cantonment police intervened and controlled the situation. The opponents then went on backfoot and the AMC continued the drive till the evening. The digging of the pipeline laid adjacent to the Little Flower School was also done and the illegal connections on this pipe were also been severed. We have disconnected 227 connections till today evening, said Wahule.

People thanked AMC

The residents of Laxmi Colony thanked the AMC squad and police for their action. They claimed that despite having legal connections, they were forced to face water scarcity as they were not receiving water in their taps for a long time. They all hope of getting an adequate quantity of water after today’s action.