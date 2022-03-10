AMC declares parameters on setting up e-charging points in city

Aurangabad, March 10:

The Aurangabad has joined the State Government’s ‘Race to Zero’ mission under the Electric Vehicle Policy 2021. The mission encourages usage of electric vehicles to curb the growing pollution in the city. Considering the possible rise in number of e-vehicles in future, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has fixed the parameters and makes it mandatory upon the buildings to establish e-vehicle charging points on their respective campuses.

According to the order, it is mandatory to provide one charging point for buildings with 25 to 50 residential flats; one more charging point has to be provided on strength of every 25 flats more than 50.

The fully commercial buildings with plot area of 300 to 500 square metres will have to provide one charging point and for more every additional area of 250 square metres there should be one charging point. There will be three charging points for an area of 500 square metres used for industrial purpose.

The acting deputy director (town planning) has alerted the town planning officials to make the provision of charging points while issuing the building permissions. If the provision is fulfilled then only they have been instructed to issue the completion certificates. The provision of charging points should also be made in the property-holders who has already taken building permission and will be going to complete building after January 1, 2023, stated the release.