AMC detects illegal water connection from Kotla Colony ESR

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In a surprising development, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has come across a water connection in Kranti Chowk which was taken illegally from an elevated storage reservoir at Kotla Colony to enjoy water 24x7. Surprisingly, the connection was taken with the help of civic personnel from the water supply section, it is learnt.

As reported earlier, the AMC has disconnected more than 2,000 illegal water connections by implementing the drive-through three squads. It has been found that several connections were taken illegally with the help of civic personnel.

Today’s action was initiated by squad number 1. The squad were shocked to see that one prominent hotel in Kranti Chowk had taken a water connection directly from Kotla Colony ESR. This connection was one inch in size. Hence the civic squad disconnected it. Under the guidance of squad leader Santosh Wahule, the action was taken by deputy engineer Milind Bhamre, squad engineer Rohit Ingle, engineers S S Gaikwad, Sumit Borade, Sachin Veldode and field staff Mohammad Sharif, Tameez Pathan, Vaibhav Bhatkar, Swapnil Paikade, Sagar Dighole, Tushar Potpillewar and Umesh Dane.