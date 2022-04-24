AMC develops ‘Nagrik Mobile App’

Aurangabad, April 24:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) with the assistance of Smart City Development Corporation has developed ‘Nagrik Mobile App’. With the help of this app the residents can pay the property tax in just one click. They can even convey their civic problems through it.

AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey has taken the initiative to make the works smart. A decision has been taken to conduct a survey of the properties and water connection in the city. Until now, 2.80 lakh properties and 1.20 lakh tap connections have been surveyed. Similarly, efforts are also being taken to make all the works paperless. These initiatives have been taken with the assistance of the Smart City Corporation. The app will be in the service of the residents from April 26.

The payment of the taxes will be just a click away through this app. The information of the services provided by the corporation and benefits of the services will be available for the residents. They can even contact AMC through this app and convey their civic problems, the sources said.