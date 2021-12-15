AMC fines 37 citizens moving without Covid vaccine

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

The Nagarik Mitra Pathak (NMP) of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started implementing the drive to check the vaccination certificate in the city from today. On the first day of the drive, the squads checked 1,755 persons and found 37 citizens moving into the city without vaccination certificates. The civic teams collected a fine of Rs 500 each from them and collected a revenue of Rs 18,500.

Earlier, the District Disaster Management Authority and collector Sunil Chavan have announced taking penal action against the citizens, who are moving in the society and public places, without taking any dose of the vaccine. The fine is also being collected from a person, who had not taken their second dose, despite completion of the gap period (84 days). Accordingly, the AMC started implementing the orders in its jurisdiction from Wednesday (December 16).