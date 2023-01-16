AMC floats tender to appoint contractor of choice

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has proposed, to invite a tender for the third consecutive time, to appoint a ‘choice’ contractor to supply water through tankers. It has sought experience in supplying water from the year 2020 to 2022. It is alleged that the AMC aim at awarding the contract to the current agency - Ram Infrastructure.

There are more than 200 localities in the city where the AMC has not laid down the water pipelines. These areas are denoted as ‘No Network Areas’ and the civic body supplies water to the residents of these areas through tankers.

Earlier, the AMC invited the tender in December 2022, but till December 12, it received only one response (quotation). Later on, the AMC deputy engineer re-invited the tender (valuing Rs 6 crore) on December 13 and till December 28, the AMC received two responses. Hence the water supply section sent the file seeking permission from the AMC administrator to re-invite the tender (for the third time). Meanwhile, it is learnt that the civic authorities are facing severe political pressure regarding the water supply tender.

Performance on the radar?

The present contractor is accused of stealing water. The newspaper has published news highlighting the water thefts many times. In past, the contractor to grab the contract had submitted documents stating that it has experience in operating petrol, diesel and milk supply through tankers. Ironically, the AMC officers blindly accepted these documents.

The Aurangabad Smart City Office has installed CCTV cameras as the water filling stations in the city, but the newspaper has highlighted how the tanker water is still stolen.

Shiv Sena connection

It is learnt that Ram Infrastructure is a Shiv Sena office-bearer. Last time, through Sena leaders in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, he pressurised the AMC and grabbed the contract. Now, the party is not in power then also the office-bearer is leaving no stone unturned to get the contract. Surprisingly, the civic authorities had also relaxed a few terms and conditions for him, it is learnt.