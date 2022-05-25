AMC gears up to achieve Clean Air in city

Lokmat News Network

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, May 25:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to transform the historic city into a dust-free destination. It has started construction of street fountains and vertical gardens at the circles and squares recording the highest presence of suspended particulate matter (SPM) in the air, recently.

The AMC garden superintendent Vijay Patil said,” We will be spending around Rs 5 crore fund sanctioned to us by 15th Finance Commission under NCAP.

It includes Rs 2.25 crore on construction of new street fountains at eight places; around Rs 1.89 crore on repairing existing fountains at four places and around Rs 85 lakh on erecting vertical gardens at six new places in different parts of the city.”

It may be noted Aurangabad was listed as one of the 18 non-attainment/million plus cities of the Maharashtra by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB, New Delhi), a couple of years ago. It was in the danger zone. The CPCB has released the list of 122 cities from 23 states of India. Hence the union Government floated the NCAP to build internal capacity and achieve clean air (improve air quality) by undertaking different measures. Earlier, the AMC administrator A K Pandey has confirmed receiving Rs 63 crore through 15th finance commission under NCAP in September 2021. He swung into action and chalk out an action plan using CPCB guidelines. Besides fountains and vertical gardens, the funds are also used to buy sweeping machines (big and small) to clean important and internal roads of the city to seize the dust on the spot. Kham River Rejuvenation Project (in phases) has also been proposed under the programme.

“ The CPCB team surveyed the city and through consultation with AMC and local traffic police prepared a list of traffic congestion points in the city. According to CPCB these points record the highest presence of SPM in the air. It also fixed a set of 16 parameters as a guide in selecting the spot and recommended construction of different types of fountains, vertical gardens etc. Hence, on the basis of these parameters, the AMC shortlisted the spots for street fountains and vertical gardens,” said the garden superintendent adding that the programme aims at bringing down the SPM level in the vicinity of the spots and provide clean and fresh air for the citizens to breathe.

Features of Project

- AMC to invite Government College of Engineering (GCE) for third party inspection of all these works.

- It will be mandatory upon contractors to maintain each fountain for a period of 3 years.

- AMC to release payment to the contractor after reviewing upkeep and performance of the fountain after three years.

- AMC to evaluate the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) with the help of the pollution control board.

- Tenders were invited in February- March and the work orders to contractors were issued about a fortnight ago.