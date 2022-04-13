AMC gears up to form prabhags

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 13:

The election branch of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started the process of preparing rough draft of prabhags. It hopes to submit the document to the state government for approval soon.

Earlier, the AMC elections were to be held on the basis of one member-one ward, but now the state has decided to hold elections as per multiple candidates per prabhag (a cluster of three wards). Accordingly, the elections will be held in all the municipal corporations of the state excluding Mumbai on this basis. Meanwhile, the state has reserved the rights of holding the elections and forming the prabhags with itself. Taking cue of this, the state Urban Development Department (UDD) has issued a letter to all the municipal commissioners/administrators (on April 11) and ordered them to prepare and submit the rough draft of prabhags to it.

According to reliable sources, the formation of prabhags (delimiting the old wards) will be done considering the population of city to 12.28 lakh. The strength of corporators has also been increased from 115 to 126.

If we go through the population and the figure of increased number of corporators, the population of each ward could be 9746 and each prabhag would be 29, 238.

The officials also hints at the possibility of 10 pc changes in figures. If it increases the figure could extend till 32, 161 and if decreases could reduce to 26,315.