AMC gears up to prepare rough draft on delimitation of prabhags

Aurangabad, May 17:

The state election commission (SEC) has directed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to submit the new rough draft on delimitation of prabhags, during the last week, by May 17. However, the commission has not provided the map of city. As a result, the AMC could not start the works afresh for the last one week.

The AMC administrator A K Pandey, has today, held a meeting to review the progress of works with the election branch. During the meeting he came

to know that the SEC had not provided base maps of the city, as a result, the election branch could not proceed further. As per norms, the map is provided by SEC along with guidelines on how to prepare the rough draft.

Hence the administrator then directed the election officials to start the work of preparing rough draft. He told them to seek help of ward officers if needed. He, however, instructed them to maintain strict confidentiality on the whole process.

According to sources, “ The AMC has not received the map till today evening. It is 2-3 days job after receiving the maps from the SEC. The maps are used as a base to insert the enumerators and accordingly delimit the prabhags (a cluster of three wards). Later on, the rough draft will be submitted to SEC after inviting objections and suggestions, conducting hearing upon them and including the valuable recommendations in the draft.