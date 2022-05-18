AMC gears up to take back BoT land

Aurangabad, May 18:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has initiated the process of taking back the possession of land given to a developer on built-operate and transfer (BoT) basis. The primely located land opposite to Shahnoormiyan Dargah was allocated to industrialist Sachin Muley. However, the AMC got no revenue from the land since 2015. Hence the process has been started.

Earlier, the AMC has awarded many development works on BoT basis in past 10 years. It includes development of land infront of Siddharth Garden, Aurangpura Vegetable Market and Vasant Bhavan. However, they are yet to be completed. The swimming pool at Jyotinagar is also lying closed for the past seven years following a dispute.

The AMC owns 10,000 square metres of land in Shahnoormiyan Dargah vicinity. It was given to Muley on BoT basis in 2013. As per the agreement, a European Market was to be developed on it. The developer was bound to pay Rs 30.60 lakh annually to AMC. The developer paid the fixed amount in 2015 and discontinued later on.

The weekly Peer Bazaar is conducted on the campus of the land every Monday. The travel buses also halts here in the night. The rent from both the sources is collected by the developer.

The civic chief has noticed that the lease agreement has not been signed since 2015. He then spoke to Muley and found a way out, then also the AMC got no revenue. Hence the AMC geared up to take back the possession of the above land, said the sources.

Sachin Muley said,“The AMC has to construct administrative building at this place. We welcome the decision. Leaving aside the issue of profit, if the land is requierd for the development of the city then we will definitely hand it over to the AMC. However, our role will be that the AMC should refund the investment made by us to develop the place.”

Notices to 150 tenants

There are many commercial complexes owned by AMC in the city. There are 150 gala occupants (tenants) in them. Meanwhile, the AMC’s estate section has served notices to them stating to pay the rent and also sign a new agreement with AMC or return the possession of the shops. It is learnt that many tenants have not paid any rent to AMC for the past 20 years.