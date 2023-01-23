Athiya Shetty shares first photos with husband KL Rahul: With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul and got married at an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow Jahaan on Monday. They were joined by close friends and family members. Alia Bhatt shared the first photos of the couple on Instagram. Athiya shared in the caption, Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽

After the ceremony concluded, Suniel and son Ahan Shetty came out of the venue, greeted the media and distributed sweets to the media personnel stationed outside the venue. The father-son duo looked sharp in Indian ethnic wear. While Suniel wore a crepe-coloured Kurta and mundu, his son was seen decked up in white. Expressing his joy, Suniel told the media that he is very happy as the function went on really well and revealed that the much talked about reception will be held only once the Indian Premier League is completed. The 'Phir Hera Pheri' actor also gushed about becoming a father-in-law and maintained that he still remains a father for Rahul, like he is for his daughter Athiya. He also opined that the 'in-law' tag is a thing of the past.