AMC gears up to take over Meltron Hospital

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The Chikalthana-based Meltron Covid Care Centre (CCC) has been transformed into a full-fledged hospital. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to perform minor and major surgeries, apart from treatment of different ailments under the roof of this new hospital. Prior to it, a joint meeting of AMC, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Meltron Company officials have been fixed to discuss handing over the infrastructure to the civic administration on September 28.

The AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, on Monday, visited the Meltron Hospital for inspection. He confessed that it will be a big task for the AMC to run its own 350-bed hospital.

During the Covid-19 pandemic situation, around 8,000 patients were treated at the Meltron Hospital. Now, the AMC will strive to obtain permission from the government to run an independent hospital providing medical facilities and treatment to patients infected with contagious diseases. The main features are that it will be the city’s biggest hospital of AMC equipped with the facilities of 350-beds and oxygen to the admitted patients, he stressed.

The administrator is taking all efforts to continue the functioning of the hospital on regular basis, but prior to it, the process of taking over the possession of the hospital is to be done. Hence he has called a meeting on September 28 to discuss the core issue. The meeting will be attended by Chikalthana MIDC officers and Meltron Company representatives as well.

Chaudhari reviewed the available instruments and machinery in the hospital on the occasion. A sum of Rs 25 crore was spent on infrastructure development and the upgradation of facilities in the hospital. Presently, there are 350-beds, an oxygen line, two oxygen plants, x-ray machines, a CT Scan machine, 12-15 ventilators etc. The AMC’s municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, health officer Dr Vaishali Mudgadkar, Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar and other civic officials were present on the occasion.