AMC gears up to welcome G20 Summit delegates

Aurangabad:

India is going to host the international G20 Summit in 2023. Accordingly, the delegation comprising high-ranking officials representing different countries is likely to pay a visit to the city on February 13 and 14. Considering the tentative schedule, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has vowed to keep the city clean, hygienic and dust-free.

The AMC commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, on Saturday, instructed the key civic authorities to undertake repairing and maintenance of the roads (including dividers and street furniture), beautifying the circles/squares and other works on a war-footing basis.

The additional commissioners B B Nemane, R P Nikam, city engineer S D Panzade, deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioners Aparna Thete, Santosh Tengale, Nanda Gaikwad, Rahul Suryawanshi and Somnath Jadhav and municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha were present in the meeting.

The civic chief ordered the key officials to prepare and submit the estimate of all the above works in seven days and get them approved on a priority basis.

Orders issued by the civic chief

Maintain roads leading from the airport to five-star hotels.

Maintain roads leading from the five-star hotels to heritage places like Ellora, Ajanta, Bibi ka Maqbara and Panchakki.

Maintain the dividers, replace the street furniture, paint them, beautify circles or squares and undertake tree plantation of these roads.

Ensure all the roads are dust-free.

Undertake heritage paintings on walls adjacent to above important roads and centre points to attract the attention of special visitors. Paint the wall of the lavatory in the vicinity of Maqbara.

Ensure all lavatories in the vicinity of heritage and tourist places are in functioning condition.

Undertake repairing of all other roads and filling up the potholes in them, etc.

Beautification of islands, squares

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has illuminated the heritage structures in the city. Hence, the civic chief told them to ensure that all heritage gates and structures are illuminated and that none is left out. He also ordered the beautification of the traffic islands and circles or squares as the top priority, apart from developing vertical gardens on all important roads in the city.

Electric buses for delegates

Chaudhari also directed the ASCDCL (Bus Division) to procure and get ready with a fleet of 10 electric buses to transport the delegates to various heritage and tourist places in and around the city.