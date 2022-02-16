AMC gets stock of 7,680 Covaxin

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 16: Vaccination was stopped for two days due to lack of Covaxin stock. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation received stocks of 7,680 vaccines on Tuesday.

The stock will last only six to seven days. Covaxin is given to youths between 15 to 17 years. Many schools have started demanding camps to the municipal corporation. If camps are held in schools, the stock will run out in a single day.

The corporation has an abundant supply of Covishield vaccines. The vaccination campaign is progressing at a snail’s pace as the gap between the two doses is 84 days. The booster dose is also not getting response from the citizens.

The government has set a target to vaccinate 11.25 lakh citizens in the city. In fact, the population of the city will go up to 15 lakhs excluding children. The first dose was taken by 9 lakh citizens, while the second dose by 5.74 lakh citizens.

The number of people taking booster doses is 22,000. The government also started vaccination drive for 15 to 18 year olds. These children are vaccinated with the Covaxin. The interval between two doses is only 28 days. Therefore, the city is experiencing occasional shortage of vaccines.

Till date, 40,000 students took the first dose and 13,000 students took the second dose. Schools are fully reopened after the third wave loses its sting. No students are allowed to enter school without getting vaccinated. Therefore, Covaxin is most preferred for students.