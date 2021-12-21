AMC heaves a sigh of relief as 20 hotel staff reports Covid-19 negative

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 21:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health team heaved a sigh of relief after the RT-PCR tests they had conducted on 20 personnel of the city's private hotel, where the NRI family was staying for the past two days, has been reported as Covid-19 negative by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) laboratory today. Meanwhile, the AMC has conducted an RT-PCR test of one personnel today as he was absent on duty on Monday.

Meanwhile, the civic health administration has decided to repeat the testing of hotel staff, after one week as a precautionary measure. The testing of the NRI family will also be repeated as according to them if the patient is reported as Omicron negative (in Genome Sequencing) then also one cannot deny that he could be infected by Coronavirus in future. Hence the RT-PCR testing of the whole family will be repeated after a week, said Dr Mandlecha.