AMC initiated cursory action of severing water connections from main pipeline

Aurangabad, March 12:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has laid main water pipeline adjacent to main road extending from Bibi ka Maqbara to Pahadsinghpura. However, the residents of localities around Pahadsinghpura complained of not receiving adequate quantity of water as people in large number has taken illegal water connections in two days. Meanwhile, the AMC water supply section has claimed of severing 67 water connections on Friday.

It may be noted that many residential localities have come up between Maqbara and Pahadsinghpura areas in last 20 years. The AMC provides water connections to some of the localities only. The areas which were having water grieved of not getting water with pressure and in adequate quantity.

In the meantime, the PWD has started the construction of Maqbara road. The residents, thinking that if the road is gets ready they would not be able to take water connections, therefore, on Wednesday and Thursday, they used breakers to damage the road and took illegal connection in larhe number from the main pipeline.

It is learnt that more than 1,000 illegal connections have been taken from the main pipeline, so far. Moreover, the newly added illegal connection affected the water supply to the localities around the Pahadsinghpura.

On Friday, the acting executive engineer Kiran Dhande and his team undertook the drive to severe illegal connection. The drive was strongly opposed by the residents. However, without bowing to the pressure, the AMC claimed of disconnecting the water connections.