AMC invites plethora of public representatives for bhoomipujan

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

Here is good news as the yesteryears city's oldest cultural epicentre Nehru Bhavan will be getting a new lease of life as the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has organised its 'Bhoomipujan' on Tuesday at 12 noon.

The local MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel will perform the rituals, the guardian minister Subhash Desai will preside over the function and the union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad will be the guest of honour. The dignitaries

including the state's minister of state (MoS) for Revenue and Rural Development Abdul Sattar and the EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre will also remain present on the occasion.

The AMC municipal commissioner and the administrator A K Pandey, who is the convenor of the function has also invited public representatives including MLCs Vikram Kale, Ambadas Danve and Satish Chavan, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal,

Sanjay Shirsaat, Haribhau Bagade and Atul Save, apart from the district collector Sunil Chavan, commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta and the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar to grace the function.

It is learnt that the AMC has proposed the construction of a shopping mall on the site. It will comprise 26 shops, 24 commercially offices, an auditorium, a banquet hall and parking bay. The total area of Nehru Bhavan is 4,050 square metres.

The AMC has hired a Delhi-based agency to prepare the detailed project report (DPR). The existing structure will be redeveloped by spending around Rs 30 crore. The AMC is hoping to get aid of Rs 15 crore from the Central

Government under a special scheme, while the contribution of the remaining Rs 15 crore will have to be raised by the AMC.It may be noted that Nehru Bhavan is being re-developed on the lines of the AMC's shopping complex built at T V Centre

square few years ago. The AMC will raise its share through auctioning of shops and commercial offices, it is learnt.