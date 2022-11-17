AMC launch's EPOS machines for property tax collections

- Civic chief hints at serving demand note of tax through Speed Post from next year.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari has underlined that the civic administration is utilising a modern device like the electronic point of sale (EPOS) machine to collect property tax. “This will enable the property-holder to pay his tax on the spot and obtain the receipt against the payment. These tax collecting teams will be visiting door-to-door, soon,” he stressed.

Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has integrated the EPOS machines with the eGov property and water tax module. These machines are interlinked with all the banks. Hence after inserting the property code number, one can pay his tax through cash, UPI, debit card, credit card or through cheque. The HDFC Bank has provided 108 EPOS machines which will be used in the jurisdiction of all nine zone offices. These machines will be available in each zone office and at the service centres (Suvidha Kendras). The AMC has spared 57 machines to collect the property tax in the first phase.

The civic authorities concerned today gave a demonstration of the property tax collection process to the municipal commissioner. The AMC's assessor and collector of tax Aparna Thete, chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule, deputy commissioner (ASCDCL) Saurabh Joshi and others were present on the occasion.

The current year's target collection of property tax is Rs 350 crore and water tax is Rs 130 crore, out of which, the combined collection of both taxes is Rs 60 crore.

Share correct address

The civic chief has hinted at notifying the correct property address details as the AMC is planning to issue the tax demand note to each property holder through Speed Post, the next year. “The AMC personnel will be visiting door-to-door to distribute the demand note of tax. Hence this personnel will be having register with them. Kindly share the proper and correct address in the register or update your address details. It has been observed that the property-holders do not provide the complete address of their properties, said Chaudhari.

Registration of under-construction properties

The tax collectors will be carrying two registers with them while visiting door-to-door. In one register, they will record the property-holders address, sign and mobile number and the second register will record changes in the utilisation of property, additional construction, or any ongoing construction at the site. The tax will also be levied upon the newly constructed properties. After recording the details of the additional constructed portion or area, the AMC will revise the old tax charges and update it, said Chaudhari.