AMC likely to face hardship in upkeep of water supply scheme

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 13:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has made a provision of Rs 9 crore, for repair and maintenance of the water supply scheme, in its annual budget for 2022-23. However, the expense of Rs 7.78 crore has been made in just four months. It is said that the AMC will now have to struggle to make provision for more funds to look after the scheme in the remaining eight months, of the budget.

Every year, the AMC spends around Rs 140 crore to quench the thirst of the citizens. However, the collection of water tax against the expenditure is between Rs 35 crore and Rs 38 crore. The major expense is more as the existing water supply schemes (through 700 mm and 1400 mm) have completed their life expectancy.

To streamline the water supply in the city, the AMC administrator A K Pandey had undertaken a 42-point programme. It includes replacing the damaged valves, pipelines, and motor pumps, sealing the leakages in the pipelines etc.

As per the recommendation of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), the pipeline has been laid to lift water from the Harsul Tank. The new pipeline has been extended till Delhi Gate. Crores of rupees had been spent on the task. The AMC had made a provision of Rs 9 crore fund in the budget, but by the end of the second week of July, the expenditure was Rs 7.78 crore. According to sources, the AMC administration has to make provision of more funds in the budget to maintain the scheme in eight months.”

Emergency works under 67 (3) (C)

The sources added,” Presently, the emergency works are being done utilising the special rights awarded to the municipal commissioner under Section 67 (3) (C) of the Municipal Corporations Act. The works of valuing Rs 3 lakh are done without tender and if the project cost exceeds then the tender process is floated to do the works.”