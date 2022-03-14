AMC mandates police NoC to obtain open spaces, grounds, halls on rent

Aurangabad, March 14:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has issued an order stating that it will not allot its open spaces, halls or auditoriums on rent without no-objection certificate (NoC) from the police department.

The administrator has issued orders to all heads of the departments (HoDs), section heads and ward officers.The order stated that as on today the AMC lease out its open spaces, properties, playgrounds and public places on rent to conduct corner meetings, public gathering, exhibitions, religious programmes and fair, set up makeshift shops etc.However, the permission is issued without police NoC. Now, to maintain law and order situation in the city, the key officers have been restricted from issuing permission without police NoC.

Meanwhile, the new order will put an end to the practice of issuing of permissions by key officers or ward officers at their individual levels.