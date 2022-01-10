AMC-MSEDCL to sign power purchase agreement

Lokmat News Network

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

If all goes well, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be signing an power purchase agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), soon.

The AMC deputy commissioner (solid waste management) Saurabh Joshi said, " The Bio-methanisation plant (of Kanchandwadi) has the capacity to processing 30 metric tonnes (MT) of wet garbage daily. Presently, the processing of 12-15 MT wet garbage is being done at the plant. Meanwhile, the technical hindrances are being sorted and the AMC is striving that the plant could be able to process wet garbage to its fullest capacity (30 MT) by the end of this month.

The operations of the plant is outsourced to Banco Constructions (Madhya Pradesh). Presently, the methane gas produced after processing is stored in a giant size balloon and then through converter the electricity is being generated as per the usage."

" If all goes well, we are hoping to sign a power agreement with the MSEDCL in the next week. The primary level talks regarding the fulfilmentof formalities have been done. Later on, the power generated through the gas will be supplied to AMC's Sewage Treatment Plant (of 165 MLD capacity) through MSEDCL after completing the agreement formalities. Presently, a quantity of 80 to 100 unit of electricity is generated after processing one metric tone (MT) of wet garbage,"

explained Saurabh Joshi.

Boxxxxxxx

According to sources, " Presently, through processing of 12-15 MT wet garbage 500 cubic metre of methane gas is being generated daily. The balloon is filled thrice in 24 hours. It is emptied twice during daytime. The sensor raises an alarm after baloon gets filled upto its capacity. Accordingly, the agency releases the stored gas towards the generator converting bio-gas into electricity. A capacity of 200-250 units of electricity is being used internally to operate the processing plant, machineries and streetlights on campus daily. Meanwhile, the AMC, MSEDCL and Banco will soon be signing an agreement to generate electricity and supply the power to the others including Kanchanwadi-STP of 165 MLD capacity."

Boxxxxxxxx

The MSEDCL sources underlined that its head office in Mumbai deals into power purchase agreements. The Aurangabad Circle would just act as a channel to forward the required documents, site inspections and completing the formalities. After agreement, the MSEDCL will install a 'net electricity meter' apart from the existing ones. This will help to record the importing and exporting of power supply. The tally of import and export of power will be done at the end of year and then the deduction or adjustment of bill amount will be done as per norms. In between, MSEDCL will post regular energy bills to the consumer."