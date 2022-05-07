AMC needs feasibility check up to lift 10 MLD water from Harsul Tank!

Aurangabad, May 7:

The state principal secretary (water supply) held an emergency meeting with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officials in the city on Friday to get rid of erratic water supply in the city. He also nodded to increase the lifting capacity of water by 10 MLD from Harsul Tank. However, the decision has pushed all of them to gear up and check the feasibility of increasing the capacity today?

The AMC used to lift 4.5 MLD water from the tank, but the civic authorities in the meeting assured of lifting the capacity and supplying 10 MLD water to the citizens daily.

According to experts, “ The tank was built by the then Nizam Estate in 1954 and the lifting of water from the source started since 1956. It was the only source to quench their thirst for the citizens during those days. In old days, 11.5 MLD water was being supplied to the citizens by lifting from the tank as well as procuring from 52 Nahers.”

The adequate stock of water is no doubt available in the tank, but the real capacity of water treatment and filteration plant is 8 MLD. Hence, if the 10 MLD water is lifted then how would the AMC manage to treat the additional quantity of 2 MLD water. This is the million dollar question that has arised before the civic personnel?

Phalak replaces Padme

Earlier, the responsibility of operating the Express Pipeline and supplying water to the wards dependent upon it was with given to the deputy engineer Ashok Padme.In a surprising development, the AMC has appointed the acting executive engineer K M Phalak to look after the responsibility on Saturday.