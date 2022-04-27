AMC okays recruitment of staff through 3 outsourcing agencies

Aurangabad, April 27:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has finalised three private agencies to supply the demanded manpower (all types) to work in its various sections, soon.

The deputy commissioner (establishment) Santosh Tengale said,” These agencies have been instructed strictly to implement minimum wages act to the employees.”

It may be noted that the ratio of vacant posts was increasing in different sections of AMC every year. The shortage of staff was hampering the work as well as burdening the existing staff due to workload. The dearth of manpower was going on in AMC for the last many years. Besides, the AMC has also not implemented the recruitment drive. Earlier, the AMC decided to fill up the vacant posts through outsourcing agencies. The AMC has recruited around 1400 personnel working in different sections through private agencies in the past six to seven years. Now the term of these agencies has been finished recently. Two months ago, the AMC has invited tenders and received responses from six private agencies, but due to objections the AMC re-invited the tender and again there was good response from nine agencies. After a thorough scrutiny by AMC administrator A K Pandey, three agencies were declared valid and six were rejected.

Tengale confirmed that there is no complaint against the three shortlisted agencies. It has been verified. One agency will be providing manpower (office staff) required in various section, one agency will provide DTP operators and the agency of Thane will provide security personnel.

The AMC has made a provision of Rs 28 crore for recruiting staff from three agencies in the budget. The AMC will have to bear the burden of Rs 2.5 crore per month, hereafter.