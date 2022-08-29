AMC order contractors to fill potholes before Ganeshotsav

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) city engineer S D Panzade today afternoon called on an urgent meeting and ordered the ward engineers and civil contractors to fill up the potholes on important roads, by undertaking patchworks, on priority, before Ganeshotsav.

The newspaper highlighted the issue and drew the attention of authorities to the filling of potholes. Panzade ordered the ward engineers and contractors to undertake the patch works on a war-footing basis from August 30, said the sources.

It may be noted that the AMC has not undertaken any patchwork for the past two years in the city. Meanwhile, the AMC was relaxed as there are nobody to question the administration about it.

It is hoped that the Ganeshotsav will be celebrated this year with zeal and enthusiasm after a break of two years owing to the pandemic situation. The installation of Lord Ganesha idols from Wednesday.

The AMC made the provision of Rs 50 lakh for undertaking patchwork in each zone. Accordingly, all the ward engineers submitted the estimates of different roads where the patchworks have to be done to the accounts section. The tender process will start after obtaining approval of the section. Meanwhile, the sources claimed that the patchworks would start after the end of the monsoon.