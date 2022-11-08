AMC orders for DPR to reuse treated water of STPs

Aurangabad:

The union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Bhagwat Karad, has instructed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to make reuse the treated water released from the Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) at Kanchanwadi, Padegaon and Jhalta Phata using latest modern technology. The present STP water is not in reusable condition.

Karad held a meeting in presence of water experts from India and Israel at the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) on Monday morning. Israel's water expert Dr Lior Asaf in his presentation highlighted that 90 per cent of the treated water of STP could be reused. Taking a cue from it, Karad told the AMC to prepare the DPR. He also assured the civic body of getting funds for it from the Central Government. Hence the meeting decided upon getting the treated water pure using the technology.

Reused water for Samruddhi

The capacity of AMC's STP at Kanchanwadi is 161 MLD and was built under Sewage Upgradation and Development Programme (SUDP), while the capacity of STP at Jhalta Phata and Padegaon is 35 MLD and 10 MLD respectively. Earlier, the treated water of Kanchanwadi STP was used in the construction of the Samruddhi Expressway. Later on, the treated water of Jhalta Phata STP is given to nearby farmers, while the treated water of Kanchanwadi and Padegaon STPs is released in the river and the nullah.

Meeting with industrialists soon

Efforts are underway to supply the treated water of the STPs to the industries. However, they claim that the present treated water is not pure as it should be. Hence the water demand will go up if the treated water gets purer. Very soon a meeting will be organised with the industrialists, encouraged to reuse it and the demand for the treated water will be registered from them, said Karad.