AMC pick best heritage models

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 8:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC)cultural section has organised the heritage gates model competition (any of the 52 gates)in the city. The exhibition of selected best models and the function to award best models submitted by the artists was held today.

The additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Nikam inaugurated the exhibition in presence of the deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar, education officer Ramnath Thore and public relations officer Tauseef Ahmed.

There was one first prize, one second prize, two third prizes and 10 consolation prizes. The names of winners, their model and the cash prize are as follows: Sudhir Kokane got first prize of Rs 21,000 (Makai Gate); Nagesh Kanade and Shreyas Lalit got second cash prize of Rs 15,000 (Islam Darwaza, inside the campus of Maulana Azad College). Mangesh Kayande and Anil Dayaram Sonawane won third prize of Rs 10,000 each, for Shahgunj Clock Tower and Makai Gate models.

The AMC also presented consolation prizes of Rs 3,000 each to Sharad Narayan Narwade (Makai Gate), Subhash Shinde (Makai Gate), Saurav Malode (Makai Gate), Sarvesh Wardhave (Rangeen Gate), Mansi Tupe (Delhi Gate), Atul Kunjar (Makai Gate), Vishal Panchvatkar (Delhi Gate), Shaikh Jamil Alimoddin (Rangeen Gate), Sanjay Navgire (Delhi Gate)and Amol Salmothe (Delhi Gate).

It may be noted that the last date to submit the heritage model was February 15, 2021.The artists and students were also free to submit models on any other heritage structure existing in the jurisdiction of the city.