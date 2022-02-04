AMC pins hope to excel in Cleanliness Survey 2022

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

Aurangabad has secured 22nd position in the national ranking of the Central Government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Cleanliness Survey) during last year. However, as the year 2022 commenced, the Aurangabad Municipal

Corporation (AMC) geared up to implement reforms with an aim to seek a berth in the top 10 cleanest cities of the country. Earlier, the AMC was expected the arrival of the central assessment team in February, but now it is said that visit could be

anytime in March.

The AMC deputy commissioner (Solid waste Management) Saurabh Joshi said," The Cleanliness Survey of 2021 was of 6000 marks. This year, the competition is of 7,500 marks. It includes 2250 marks for Citizens Voice or Feedback; 3000

marks for Service Level Progress and 2250 marks for Documentation and Presentation. The report in the form of a document has to be uploaded every quarter (three months). Accordingly, the AMC has uploaded the detailed report

highlighting the progress in different squares in the last three months, on the website of the Cleanliness Survey 2022. The documentation process of two-quarters have been uploaded. Hence the AMC is pinning hope of scoring maximum in

the documentation and presentation category.

Under the head of Service Level Progress category (3000 marks), there are 900 marks for Sustainable Sanitation; 900 marks for Segregated Collection and 1200 marks for Processing and Disposal (of Municipal Waste). The AMC is relieved as the city

is 100 per cent free from ODF and is successfully processing the garbage (dry and wet) daily. The focus is now on processing sewage waste. The AMC is eyeing to get 5-star grading for sewage treatment. The team will also see the health fitness of sanitary personnel and measures being taken on a day-to-day basis for the smooth implementation of solid waste management. We are hoping to score maximum marks, said Joshi.

The AMC has also done an outstanding job during the Covid-19 pandemic situation in all three waves. Its efforts were also recognised in Lok Sabha. The survey also allocates marks for contribution during health emergency. The performance and

the facilities provided by the urban local body (ULB) as a part of Disaster Management will also help score marks. In all, the AMC is hoping to score a maximum, out of 3000 marks, stressed Joshi adding that the acknowledgement by the citizens on the work done by AMC also carries 2250 marks under the Citizens Voice/Feedback category.