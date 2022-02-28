AMC prepares DPR valuing Rs 50 cr to beautify Kham River

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) valuing Rs 50 crore to develop and beautify other sections of Kham River. The DPR has been submitted to the state government on Monday, said the AMC administrator A K Pandey adding that the project will be implemented in three phases.

Earlier, the AMC in association with Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), Aurangabad Cantonment Board, EcoSattva, Varroc and other NGOs and individuals developed Kham River's stretch of 7-km long starting from the Lokhandi Pool. The pilot initiative was undertaken by AMC under State Government's Majhi Vasundhara programme launched one year ago. The administrator took the initiative and without spending a single penny got the works like peaching, painting on the walls in the vicinity of the river, tree plantation and other beautification works and electricity works were undertaken.

Pandey, " We need funds to under undertake the Kham River Rejuvenation Project in the remaining portion of the river. Acting upon the state government's order, we have prepared the DPR of Rs 50 crore and forwarded it to the state government for approval. We will have to make provision in the AMC's annual budget about the funds demanded from the government."

Project in three phases

The AMC administrator elaborated that the river project will be divided into three phases. The works like repairing of three KT Weirs, construction of two new weirs, construction of crematorium compound wall in Begumpura, installation of digital devices, providing river water testing facilities, construction of pathways, sitting benches, placement of dustbins, erection of barbered wire fencing, streetlights etc will be done under the first phase. A sum of Rs 15 crore will be spent in the first phase; Rs 19 crore in the second phase and Rs 16 crore in the third phase, said A K Pandey.