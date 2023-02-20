AMC recovers fine from police officer

Aurangabad

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has initiated action against the four-wheelers parked on the road without permission. The administration seized these vehicles and park them at the Garware Sports complex. However, a police officer out of these collected vehicles took away his car without intimating the administration. When AMC started the procedure to lodge a complaint in this regard, the police officer pay the fine of Rs 5,000 and closed the matter, the sources said.

In a joint operation, AMC, city police, and RTO seized 40 unclaimed cars parked on roads on January 10. These vehicles were kept at Garware stadium. Last week, with was found that one Alto car was missing from this fleet of cars. The administration found the owner of the car, who is a police officer. He showed a willingness to pay the fine of Rs 5,000 and hence a case was not lodged in this regard.