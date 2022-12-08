AMC removes 18K metres long illegal cable

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) squad removed cables of length 18,473 metres on Monday. The drive to remove illegal cables from different parts of the city is underway for the last six days. It may be noted that the AMC has launched the drive following the orders of the High Court.

Earlier, the AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari had appointed additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam as the nodal officer of the drive. The squad comprising the officials and personnel from the anti-encroachment section, electrical section and ward offices, was active in Zone Number 3, 6 and 9. The squad members removed cables laid illegally upon the electricity poles and streetlights in the above three jurisdictions.

Today’s action was taken in Mukundwadi, Pilot Baba Nagari to Prakashnagar, Ramnagar Arch, Vitthalnagar, Kamgar Colony, Hotel Amarpreet Chowk to Kranti Chowk, Kranti Chowk to Ajabnagar Arch, Kranti Chowk to Satish Petrol Pump, Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk to Hotel Panchavati, Hotel Panchavati to Railway Station, Madani Chowk to Ganj-e- Shahida Qabrastan, Khas Gate to Jinsi Police Station, Rengtipura to Champa Chowk, Shah Bazar and other areas.

It may be noted that the strength of small and big operators is around 100 in the city and the majority of them are internet service providers. The network of private television cables is also spread in the city. It is observed that after the removal of illegal cables, these operators are providing service to their customers by laying new cables again. It seems that the AMC squad would not return back for taking action again. Hence they are on their toes to encash the situation.