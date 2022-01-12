AMC removes 600 square feet encroachment in Juna Bazaar

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has demolished an illegal construction encroaching 600 square feet area, near zilla parishad's Unani Dispensary, in Juna Bazaar, today.

It is learnt that the local residents gave a complaint in writing to the AMC administrator stating that one resident Puse has encroached the public lane. Acting upon the complaint, the additional commissioner R P Nikam, around two months ago, inspected the spot and instructed the encroacher to remove the illegal construction on his own. However, instead of removing the encroachment, Puse constructed 12 concrete columns on 15 feet x 40 feet area and also fixed the tin roofs.

The local residents had also submitted their complaint in writing to the commissioner of police as well as the police inspector of City Chowk police station. Hence the PSI Chabukswar was ordered to take the action.

Today's action was taken upon the orders of the AMC administrator A K Pandey, under the guidance of additional commissioner Nikam by a team including designated officer Vasant Bhoye, deputy engineer (Town Planning) Sanjay Kamble, sectional engineer Karbhari Ghuge and building inspector Syed Jamshed in presence of tight police security.

The encroachment was removed by deploying labourers as the JCB could not operated in the small lane. The encroachment was removed and lane was made free for the people, stated the release.