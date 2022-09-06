AMC removes encroachments from old city

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today removed encroachments from Ravindranagar and Bhadkal Gate area.

It may be noted that the residents contacted the municipal commissioner and complained that the AMC’s community hall was encroached on by somebody at Ravindranagar in the Shah Bazaar vicinity.

Hence taking cognizance of it, the civic chief recommended the action giving Z Plus Reference to the public complaint. Hence the action was taken on Tuesday morning. In another case, the AMC squad removed tin-shed encroaching 30x30 square feet of government land in the Bhadkal Gate area.

The squad also took action against handcarts in Raja Bazaar, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Nirala Bazaar, Rangar Galli and other areas.