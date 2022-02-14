AMC removes encroachments from Shahgunj

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today removed small and big encroachments existing on the roads falling in the vicinity of Shahgunj, Jama Masjid, Buddi Lane and other surrounding areas.

The squad removed illegally erected tin sheds by the traders in Shahgunj's vegetable market and Chaman area. The team started taking action at 11 am. The squad also removed encroachments made by 10 vegetable vendors near the Fish Market in the Shahgunj vegetable market. The encroachments made by dry fruit and spices selling shops near the vegetable market were also removed. The squad then proceeded towards Chaman area and removed encroachments and confiscated the tins and other materials.

The squad then resumed their action at 4 pm and removed encroachments made on the roads from the vicinity of Nehru Bhavan, Jama Masjid and Buddi Lane.