AMC returns stock of 2L tri-colours to state

Aurangabad, Aug 8: The administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Abhijeet Chaudhari today ordered to send back the order of over 2 lakh tri-colour flags received to it from the state government, under the Har Ghar Tiranga scheme, on Monday evening.

Acting upon the orders of the administrator, the civic officials conducted the panchanama as the stock of national flags does not fulfil the prescribed parameters, apart from standard and quality. After panchanama, the stock was sent back to the state government.

Earlier, the AMC had placed orders for 2 lakh national flags, to the state’s Department of Rural Development and Panchayat, on August 2. Hence, a container with flags arrived in the city on Monday. The stock was supplied by Metro Corporation Private Limited (Ghaziabad). The container was taken to AMC’s Priyadarshini School at Garkheda, today evening. When the team of civic officials and personnel unloaded stock and opened it, they were shocked as they found many shortcomings. The national flags were not as per the prescribed parameters; the cloth linen used for the flag was substandard; the stitching was of poor quality; some flags were in torn condition; the colours of some flags were different; the Ashok Chakra in many flags was not in the centre but on one side, etc.

The civic team immediately alerted the cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar and the additional commissioner B B Nemane. The duo then brought the matter to the notice of the AMC administrator, who then ordered to conduct a panchanama and send the stock back to the sender. Accordingly, the AMC administration performed the due process and send the stock back in the evening, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the administrator Chaudhari has ordered the additional commissioner to purchase the national flags from the local supplier and implement the Har Ghar Tiranga scheme successfully. Nemane has been ordered to take action. The civic chief ordered to check the quality of the linen and prescribed parameters of the national flag for sure.