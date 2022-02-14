AMC schools to remain open on Sundays

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

The primary schools in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) got re-opened from Monday. Meanwhile, the AMC has today decided to keep its schools open for students on Sundays to complete their syllabus in time and avoid academic loss of the students.

Following the pandemic situation, the AMC like other private schools was imparting education online, but not all students were having the facility online. Besides, all the students were deprived of offline classes in the city for the last two years.

Meanwhile, the AMC's education department today conducted a meeting of headmasters of its schools at Cidco N-6. The meeting decided to open the schools on Sunday also to complete the syllabus.

The AMC education officer Ramnath Thore said, " The academic loss of students in the last two years is irreparable. However, our initiative is to reduce the losses to an extent. The HMs were very positive and volunteered to render their time by keeping the schools open on Sundays. However, the situation is now purely dependent upon the attendance of students."