AMC seals six properties from Panchakki area

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed six commercial properties, situated in the proximity of Panchakki, on Wednesday.

The AMC has intensified the drive against commercial properties to recover outstanding dues as the civic administration has entered into the last quarter of the current financial year.

The squad of ward office sealed the shops to recover dues of Rs 3.15 lakh from Shaikh Yusuf Shaikh Rasul, Rs 3.89 lakh from Mohd Abdul Kadeer, Rs 77,450 from Shaikh Asif Shaikh Maheboob, Rs 35, 134 from Asha Jadhav, Rs 59,149 from Ishwar Singh Chavan and Rs 29,831 from one another.

The action-taking team comprises ward officer Sanjay Suradkar, office superintendent S D Kulkarni, Avinash Maddi, Ashok Waghmare, Baban Jadhav, Kapil Hiwrale, Sanjay Thorat, Sagar Sable, Sagar Sonawane, Shaikh Hameed, Azhar Quadri and others.