AMC seals three commercial properties for tax

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

With an aim to recover tax dues, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has intensified the drive against property-holders having an outstanding of more than Rs 1 lakh upon them.

On Monday, the civic officials sealed three commercial properties when they failed to pay their dues, while Rs 41.99 lakh was recovered from other property-holders in the nine zones of the AMC.

The aim of the drive is to enhance the collection in a short period of two months (February and March).

In first incident, the deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale’s squad reached Zone Number 8 and sealed Hotel Savera, on Beed Bypass, to recover tax of Rs 9.53 lakh.

In the second incident, the squad of assistant commissioner Kamlakar Phad, in Zone Number 7, sealed the property of Manik Jaju to recover tax dues of Rs 1.50 lakh.

In third incident, the squad of assistant commissioner Sanjay Suradkar, sealed Mohammed Siddiqui’s Zaika Dhaba at Mitmita, under Zone Number 1 to recover tax dues of Rs 1.87 lakh.

Meanwhile, the assessor and collector of the tax section, has stated that the squads collected Rs 41.99 lakh as water tax and property tax from property-holders situated in all nine zones of the city.