AMC serve notices to 12 private hospitals in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has said that the civic health administration has served notices to 12 private hospitals for overcharging Covid patients while treating them during the second wave of pandemic situation.

There was sudden rise of infected patients during the second wave. Due to speedy saturation of oxygen levels, the demand of oxygen scaled up. Around 90 per cent patients were in dire need of oxygen. Adding to the woes, the relatives of patients were seen running helter skelter from one hospital to another to find a bed for their patients and start the treatment. The administration has released the list of charges to be collected from patients during the treatment by private hospitals. However, few hospitals violated the orders and collected exorbitant charges. The district administration received several complaints in this regard and it deployed a government auditor for thorough investigation of bills issued by various hospitals. The district administration after receiving the inquiry report forwarded it to the AMC for further immediate action. Hence the civic chief informed about serving notices to 12 hospitals. Meanwhile, the civic health personnel avoided to revealed the names. It is now hoped that the district administration as well as municipal

administration will be keeping an eye on these and other private hospitals during the third wave.

Billing audit again

Few patients prefer on their own to get admit in private hospitals. Hence, the administration (district and AMC) has issued an alert on colelction of charges as per the prescribed orders. If the violation comes to fore then the audit of hospital bills will be done again, it is learnt.