AMC serves show cause notice to Reddy Company

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

The Solid Waste Management (SWM) Cell of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today served a show-cause notice and fined Rs 84,000 to the Hyderabad-based garbage contractor - P Gopinath Reddy Co. - for rendering unsatisfactory services in the city. The contract for lifting and transporting garbage from the source to the processing plants was given to the company, four years, ago. The contractor failed to impart quality services, and as a result, the garbage bins continue to exist in many parts of the city. It is also alleged that the garbage is not being lifted regularly. There are complaints of not lifting garbage for two consecutive days. Hence the AMC took stern action.

Head of SWM Cell and deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav said, “The contractor is not rendering his services as per the contract. Many auto-vehicles transporting garbage are not equipped with loudspeakers, but those having it do not put them on. Besides, the residents are also unaware of the visits of ‘ghanta gadis’ in their areas. Many vehicles transporting garbage are also not found covered with tarpaulin. This has to be done to ensure the garbage waste does not fly away and pose a health threat to people from the raw smell. It is also found that auto-vehicles do not lift garbage from many areas. Moreover, the AMC has issued a letter to the garbage contractor stating to increase at least 15 auto vehicles, it sans any response. The lethargy in lifting garbage has become intolerable. Hence the contractor has been fined and served a show-cause notice.”

Poor response to commercial garbage

The AMC has ordered the garbage contractor to collect dry garbage from the commercial areas daily in the evening. However, the auto visits the markets once or twice a week. Hence many shopkeepers collect dry garbage in bags and keep the waste in front of their shop after the closure of the night and leave for their homes. The sanitary workers lift the garbage waste on next day morning, it is learnt.