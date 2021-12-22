AMC signs agreement to draft Climate Action Plan

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) have hired World Resources Institute - India (WRI) to prepare a 30-year-long Climate Action Plan (CAP) of Aurangabad, in three years. A letter of intent (LoI) in this regard was signed today. The LoI was signed in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra and the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF).

The AMC administrator and the chief executive officer (CEO) of ASCDCL, A K Pandey had an online meeting with WRI representatives today. During the discussion, WRI's Lubaina Rangwala said that heavy rainfall, rising temperatures, desertification, droughts, and landslides were all caused by climate change. Hence there is a dire need to prepare a time-bound programme. The WRI will be preparing the plan for the city. As per the agreement, WRI will provide a 30-year action plan in five phases by 2023.

The prime focus of the plan will be on reducing greenhouse gases emissions or critical pollutants. The second focus will be on enhancing the capacities of the citizens to cope with climate change. It is hoped that Aurangabad will gain a better position in the union Government's Climate-Smart Cities Assessment Framework.

Pandey, after signing the agreement, mentioned establishing a dedicated climate change cell in AMC and it will be headed by an officer of the deputy commissioner rank. The AMC city engineer S D Panzade and other officials were also present on the occasion.