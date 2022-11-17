AMC slaps a fine of Rs 25K on Reddy Company

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Solid Waste Management (SWM) Cell head, Somnath Jadhav, today ordered imposing fine of Rs 25,000 upon the garbage collecting

contractor – Reddy Company.

Jadhav reviewed the cleanliness schedule in Satara-Deolai on November 17 (at 7 am). Deputy commissioner Santosh Tengade, chief garden officer Vijay Patil, public relations officer Tauseef Ahmed, sanitary inspector Sachin Bhalerao and others were present on the occasion.

During the inspection, the SWM head noticed that the contractor does not spares any ghantagadi for lifting garbage from the bins. Hence, he ordered Tengade to fine the company.

The AMC had sent its 26 helpers (on the establishment) to Reddy Company, on deputation for operating ghantagadis. He also instructed to order the contractor to deploy its manpower to operate ghantagadis; fulfil the responsibility of segregating the garbage; ordered the company to keep clean the garbage transfer stations; re-utilise the services of ghantagadis in other wards till 2 pm after they finish their daily work by 11 am etc.

Jadhav appealed to the residents of Abrar Colony, Shambhunagar and Rasheed Mamu Complex not to throw garbage waste in the nearby nullahs in their localities. He also told the officers to erect steel mesh upon the nullahs.

The SWM head ordered for deployment of sweeping machines for cleaning of Kanchanwadi to Beed Bypass road and remove all the mud scattered on the road and the dividers.

He also directed the implementation of night cleaning of roads by sweeping machines in Shahnoormiyan Dargah Chowk as it is a commercial area.

Jadhav also reviewed the ongoing task of cleanliness under Bajaj Hospital to Dargah Chowk Flyover and Aamdar Road.