AMC spends Rs 1.5 crore on trees to beautify city roads

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) undertook many beautification works on the main roads of the city in the wake of the visit of the G20 delegation. Keeping in mind that the foreign delegates will be passing through the roads, the civic administration has started planting attractive and decorative trees on the roads. The trees have been purchased spending Rs 1.5 crore.

On Tuesday night, the civic officials planted many trees of 12 to 15 feet in height in the divider of the road extending from Cidco Bus Stand to Harsul T-Point. The citizens were surprised on seeing big trees grown up in just one night.

It may be noted that the W20 delegation will be arriving in the city on February 26 and will be attending various functions and programmes on February 27 and 28. Hence the beautification is benign done to impress them and accord a warm welcome. The state government has released Rs 50 crore in aid to the municipal corporation for making necessary preparations. Hence the works like the beautification of roads, dividers, and squares, fixing of paving blocks on footpaths and painting on the sidewalls are underway on a war-footing basis.

The AMC’s garden section has decided to plant attractive trees in the dividers. Two tenders valuing Rs 78 lakh and Rs 77 lakh were invited and after finalisation, the date and palm trees of 12 to 15 feet were ordered from a nursery in Hyderabad.

“The stock of these trees reached the city, three days ago. Hence, from Tuesday night, the plantation of attractive trees got started on the road between Cidco and Harsul, said the garden superintendent Vijay Patil adding that different types of trees will be planted on other important roads, soon.