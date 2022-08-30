AMC starts filling potholes on immersion routes

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

Like the delay in undertaking pre-monsoon activities like cleaning and desilting of nullahs, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) authorities failed to take any initiative in the filling of potholes, till Monday, before Ganeshotsav. Taking cognizance of the news highlighted in the newspaper, the ward engineers swung into action and started to fill potholes through black topping (rubble mixture with tar) on Ganesh immersion routes from Tuesday.

It may be noted that the civic authorities are well aware that every year before Ganeshotsav they have to fill up the potholes. It is nothing but a conspiracy. They ignore the issue intentionally and citing an emergency the contract of the patch works is awarded to the contractor of their choice and get the work done. Since the administrator is new this year, they preferred to remain on the backfoot and avoided using their trick. The patchwork is being done from the works included in this year's budget. The work of filling the potholes on the immersion procession routes within the jurisdiction of all nine zone offices started today (on Tuesday) morning.

The ongoing patchwork was spotted today in AMC Headquarters vicinity; Shahganj, CIDCO M-2 etc. These works will continue in other areas also in another two to three days. Meanwhile, it is not yet decided when the potholes of the roads, other than immersion routes, have to be fulfilled.