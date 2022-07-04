AMC starts functioning of its 5 CBSE schools today

Aurangabad, July 4:

Amid the enthusiasm of parents and teachers, the academic functioning of civic-run five CBSE-Pattern schools, situated in different parts of the city, got started today.

Earlier, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey guided the civic education branch to start two schools with CBSE syllabus at Osmanpura and Garkheda, during the last year.

The success prompted the AMC to start three more at Priyadarshini Mayurban Colony, Cidco N-7 Sector and Chelipura High School, during the current academic year. The previous two schools run junior classes, while the current three are conducting junior and senior classes.

As it was the first day of the academic year of these, the ‘aukshan’ of students was performed before welcoming them into the classrooms. The enthusiasm of kids and parents was high. The AMC deputy commissioner (head of the education section) Nanda Gaikwad took photographs with students at selfie points erected in Garkheda and Osmanpura schools.

Later on, the education officer Ramnath Thore, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar and CBSE coordinator Shashikant Ubale visited all five schools to boost the enthusiasm of teachers. The deputy commissioner also distributed chocolates to students in Garkheda and flowers to the parents present on the occasion. The officers also presented rose flowers to all teachers of the five CBSE schools.

The officers also interacted with the parents and sought their suggestions to make the educational set ups students-friendly. The parents also expressed their views on the occasion.

The headmistress Sangeeta Tajwe and Rashidunnisa Begum along with their teachers are making hard efforts to run the CBSE schools successfully.