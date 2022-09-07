AMC starts micro planning to supply water on 4th day
Acting upon the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court orders given on Tuesday, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to prepare a schedule to distribute tap water to the citizens on a gap of three days (on the fourth day), on a war-footing basis. Meanwhile, the civic sources claimed that it would take at least one or one and a half months to implement the new water supply schedule.
At present, the AMC claims of supplying water to 80 per cent of areas of the city on a gap of four days and the remaining 20 per cent of areas get water on a gap of 5-6 days. The source of water is Jayakwadi Dam. Although it is full of water then also the AMC is supplying water to the city on a gap of 4-6 days. During the summer season, the water is supplied on the 6th day and now the supply is being made on the 5th day.
According to a senior official from the water supply section, the planning has been started to supply water on a gap of three days after receiving the High Court order. However, storing water is a core issue as the capacity of existing overhead water tanks is less than the required capacity. Hence we are preparing micro-level planning to implement the order in the existing conditions. We are also preparing area wise water supply schedule (on a rotation basis). The section is also giving thought to supplying tap water till late at the night. To complete the micro-planning and implement it, at least one or one and a half months will be spent, hereafter.
Additional valves pose headaches
If any bylane does not receive water then the AMC personnel affixes a new valve and starts the supply from this new point of distribution. There are many such points in each ward. These are creating hindrances in preparing a new water supply schedule. Hence they are passing sleepless nights thinking over how to deal with these valves and supply of water through them in phases, said the sources.