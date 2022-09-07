AMC starts micro planning to supply water on 4th day

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

Acting upon the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court orders given on Tuesday, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to prepare a schedule to distribute tap water to the citizens on a gap of three days (on the fourth day), on a war-footing basis. Meanwhile, the civic sources claimed that it would take at least one or one and a half months to implement the new water supply schedule.

At present, the AMC claims of supplying water to 80 per cent of areas of the city on a gap of four days and the remaining 20 per cent of areas get water on a gap of 5-6 days. The source of water is Jayakwadi Dam. Although it is full of water then also the AMC is supplying water to the city on a gap of 4-6 days. During the summer season, the water is supplied on the 6th day and now the supply is being made on the 5th day.

According to a senior official from the water supply section, the planning has been started to supply water on a gap of three days after receiving the High Court order. However, storing water is a core issue as the capacity of existing overhead water tanks is less than the required capacity. Hence we are preparing micro-level planning to implement the order in the existing conditions. We are also preparing area wise water supply schedule (on a rotation basis). The section is also giving thought to supplying tap water till late at the night. To complete the micro-planning and implement it, at least one or one and a half months will be spent, hereafter.

Additional valves pose headaches

If any bylane does not receive water then the AMC personnel affixes a new valve and starts the supply from this new point of distribution. There are many such points in each ward. These are creating hindrances in preparing a new water supply schedule. Hence they are passing sleepless nights thinking over how to deal with these valves and supply of water through them in phases, said the sources.