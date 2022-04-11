AMC submits empirical data to backward commission

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 11:

An independent commission dedicated by the state government for OBCs has started collecting the empirical data from the local self governments. Acting upon the orders of the commission, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has submitted the details on number of OBC members elected since its inception and in the past when it was a municipal council.

The deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale confirmed of forwarding the demanded details to the commission.

The state government has established an independent backward commission to ensure OBC reservations is allotted during the local self-body election.

It has instructed all the municipal corporations and the municipal councils of the state to send the details to it.

There was municipal council in Aurangabad from 1961 to 1982.The status of council got elevated in 1982, but the government has appointed an administrator from 1978 to 1988. Hence the AMC witnessed its first general election in 1988. The AMC’s election department has compiled all the details and submitted the report to the commission. The civic administration also mentioned in collected details about the number of candidates getting elected on OBC reservations.

The AMC election branch’s report highlighted the details on total number of candidates contesting elections; total number of candidates elected; total number of candidates elected claiming social reservations; the nature of wards reservation in old times; total number of wards reserved as per the strength of community etc.from 1988 to 2015.